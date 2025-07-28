4,853 Shares in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 133.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Glaukos by 583.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.49. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $163.71.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

