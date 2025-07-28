4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,383,677,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16,993.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,470,000 after buying an additional 10,135,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after buying an additional 10,037,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

