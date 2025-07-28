7,059 Shares in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Solventum by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Solventum by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

SOLV stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

