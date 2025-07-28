9,678 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Stock Up 0.6%
PINS stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $410,676.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,406.40. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,991.34. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,611 shares of company stock valued at $51,602,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
