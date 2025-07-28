9,678 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.6%

PINS stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $410,676.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,406.40. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,991.34. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,611 shares of company stock valued at $51,602,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

