Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 27.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) dropped 27.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 160,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 45,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.