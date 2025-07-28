Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 27.3% – Time to Sell?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 27.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 160,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 45,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 27.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

