Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 27.3% – Time to Sell?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 27.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 160,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 45,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Adamera Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Adamera Minerals Company Profile
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
