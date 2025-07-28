Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 27.3% – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 27.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 160,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 45,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Adamera Minerals Stock Down 27.3%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15.
About Adamera Minerals
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adamera Minerals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.