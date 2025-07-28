Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,275 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $166.47 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $174.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.