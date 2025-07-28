Advocate Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 3,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $513.71 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $518.29. The company has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.21.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

