Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 26,400 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of SMH stock opened at $287.49 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $293.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.09 and a 200-day moving average of $241.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
