Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1,821,428.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.84 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

