Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 41,203 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Corteva Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

