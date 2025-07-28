Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 81,014 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,014 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

