Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,771 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of DT Midstream worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $119,520,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $74,572,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,784,000 after buying an additional 564,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 403,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $100.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

