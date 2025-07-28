Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,182 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 2,370.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.1%

LBTYA stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.