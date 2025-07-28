Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALL opened at $59.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

