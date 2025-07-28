Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Insmed by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Insmed from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. This represents a 44.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This trade represents a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,120,762 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $103.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

