Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 356,968 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $36.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

