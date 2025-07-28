Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Itron worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 4,580.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

Itron stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $137.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

