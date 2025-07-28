Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 41.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $41.65 on Monday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Stories

