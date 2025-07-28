Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,531 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 8,363.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cameco by 315.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

