Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 322,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of KT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in KT by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 174.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in KT by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in KT by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

KT stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. KT Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Analysts predict that KT Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

