Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 569,972 Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.68% of Sabre worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SABR opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Sabre Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.65 million. Sabre’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

