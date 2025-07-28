Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 73,759 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,759 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,886,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 145.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

