Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,500 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 56,417 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,110.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $11.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

