Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 128,300 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,872. This represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $69.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

