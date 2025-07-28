Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,422 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 988.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $122,417.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $171,258.95. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,434.24. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $544,870 in the last 90 days. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $49.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.05 and a beta of 1.82. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

