Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 24,391 Shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 9,881.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CGI Group by 239.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Group during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGI Group stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CGI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $122.79.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. CGI Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

CGI Group Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

