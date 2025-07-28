Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,716,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 684,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,741,000 after buying an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $56.63 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 94.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

