Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Bingham Private Wealth LLC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

