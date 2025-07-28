Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, analysts expect Amadeus IT Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

About Amadeus IT Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7645 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

