Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.
Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, analysts expect Amadeus IT Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.1%
OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.
Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend
About Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amadeus IT Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.