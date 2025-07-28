Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 468.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Ambev Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.