Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YYY. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 159,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1,010.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 45,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

