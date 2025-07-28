Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $1.71

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

LESL stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

