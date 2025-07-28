Analyzing Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) and Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) and Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Atlanticus has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moody’s has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Moody’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Atlanticus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moody’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus 8.54% 24.51% 3.76% Moody’s 29.18% 60.73% 15.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlanticus and Moody’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlanticus and Moody’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $1.31 billion 0.58 $111.30 million $5.17 9.72 Moody’s $7.09 billion 13.01 $2.06 billion $11.77 43.55

Moody’s has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus. Atlanticus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moody’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlanticus and Moody’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 1 3 1 3.00 Moody’s 1 6 10 0 2.53

Atlanticus currently has a consensus target price of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.60%. Moody’s has a consensus target price of $538.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Atlanticus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanticus is more favorable than Moody’s.

Summary

Moody’s beats Atlanticus on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers. This segment also offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. It also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets. It also offers credit research, credit models and analytics, economics data and models, and structured finance solutions; data sets on companies and securities; and SaaS solutions supporting banking, insurance, and know your customer workflows. The Moody’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as structured finance securities. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody’s Corporation in September 2000. Moody’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

