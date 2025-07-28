Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,535,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $42.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $923.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $346.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.