Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $213.88 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.