Aqua Metals (AQMS) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is one of 39 public companies in the "Waste Removal Svcs" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aqua Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Aqua Metals has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Metals’ peers have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals N/A -147.77% -99.67% Aqua Metals Competitors -97.44% -458.24% -3.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals $30,000.00 -$24.55 million -0.14 Aqua Metals Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 29.37

This table compares Aqua Metals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aqua Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Metals. Aqua Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aqua Metals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aqua Metals Competitors 326 1128 1919 135 2.53

Aqua Metals currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,996.80%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Aqua Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aqua Metals peers beat Aqua Metals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries. Its AquaRefining, a low-emissions and recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries. Aqua Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

