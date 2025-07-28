Aqua Metals (AQMS) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aqua Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aqua Metals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals $30,000.00 -$24.55 million -0.14 Aqua Metals Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 29.37

Aqua Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Metals. Aqua Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aqua Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aqua Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals N/A -147.77% -99.67% Aqua Metals Competitors -97.44% -458.24% -3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aqua Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aqua Metals Competitors 326 1128 1919 135 2.53

Aqua Metals presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,996.80%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Aqua Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Aqua Metals has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Metals’ rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aqua Metals rivals beat Aqua Metals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries. Its AquaRefining, a low-emissions and recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries. Aqua Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

