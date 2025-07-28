Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 545,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 69,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
