Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 545,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 69,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
