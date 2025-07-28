Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 545,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 69,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Down 13.3%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.