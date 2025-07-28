Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) were down 13.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 545,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 69,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

