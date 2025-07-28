Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 545,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average session volume of 69,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
