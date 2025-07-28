Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 545,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 69,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Down 13.3%
The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
