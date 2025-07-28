Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $156.98 on Monday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $167.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.70.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

