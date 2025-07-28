Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.910-10.010 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $308.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $249.49 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Automatic Data Processing stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

