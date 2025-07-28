AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $759.08 million for the quarter. AvalonBay Communities has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 2.720-2.820 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 11.140-11.640 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $201.80 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.13.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.17%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.