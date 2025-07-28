AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.1%

AVB opened at $201.80 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.13.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

